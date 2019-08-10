Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Holder Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $2.05 Million; Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Avis Budget Group (CAR) Holding by $24.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23M, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 962,757 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 07/03/2018 Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget to Terminate Shareholder Rights Plan; 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 29/03/2018 – AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD AVGRq.L – AVIS POULTRY COMPLEX RECEIVED APPROVAL TO EXPORT CLASS (GRADE) A EGGS TO EU EFFECTIVE FROM FEBRUARY 28; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 88,307 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,017 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Creative Planning reported 24,040 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 20,000 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,000 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L has 101,112 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 3,947 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 975 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 20,000 shares. Raymond James Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 130,069 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 70,663 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 34,684 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 54,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 359,450 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares to 42,098 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $148.01 million activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 3.31 million shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $360.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 254,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.