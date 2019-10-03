Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Shareholder Glovista Investments Cut Its Position; Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $471,938

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 5,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 96,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, down from 102,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 929,658 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 16,763 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 69,138 shares to 83,482 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) by 5.25 million shares to 5.41M shares, valued at $98.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultrapar Participacoes S A Sp Adr (NYSE:UGP) by 60,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc Ads.

