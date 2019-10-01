Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Market Value Were Volatile While Glovista Investments Lowered Holding by $417,067; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Upped Holding by $919,863 as Stock Rose

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 56,737 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.52. About 135,125 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 147,051 shares to 290,770 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EPOL) by 25,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 34,300 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 15,500 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 231,280 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 17,791 shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 3,775 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 26,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 289,842 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). 126,094 are owned by Invest Advsr Ltd Llc. Raymond James Advsr reported 136,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.35% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Pnc Fincl Grp reported 7,045 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.02% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 10,310 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,317 shares to 5,944 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,343 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).