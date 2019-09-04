Putnam Investments Upped Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $498,191 as Share Price Declined; Ntv Asset Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.21 Million

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.03. About 13.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 17,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.14M, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 8.18 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 3.82 million shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 7.05 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Capstone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 54,131 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 0.11% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 25,131 shares. 686,854 were reported by Epoch Prtnrs. Chilton Ltd Liability Company invested in 41,416 shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 383,041 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 2.78 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 224,689 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Com holds 9,610 shares. Covalent Ptnrs Lc has 13.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.2% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Amp Capital Invsts owns 313,668 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Co has 39,060 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc by 6,700 shares to 108,864 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,633 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 131,940 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 29,528 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Company Al invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barry Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested in 3.17% or 53,386 shares. Marathon, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,448 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,553 shares. Longer Invests, Arkansas-based fund reported 10,278 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated reported 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weik Capital Management has 0.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,400 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 1.06 million shares for 5.31% of their portfolio. Ws Mgmt Lllp has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Benedict Fin Inc has 3.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,073 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Limited Company reported 9,420 shares stake.

