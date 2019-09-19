Putnam Investments Upped Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position; Altria Group (MO) Sentiment Is 0.89

Altria Group Inc (MO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 485 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 542 cut down and sold their positions in Altria Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.15 billion shares, down from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Altria Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 22 to 10 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 78 Reduced: 464 Increased: 382 New Position: 103.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 10.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 60,348 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 632,127 shares with $18.10 million value, up from 571,779 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $15.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 1.23M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Invs stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 139,737 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.04% or 4.54M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.61% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1.66M shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Advisors Inc has invested 0.7% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Geode Limited Co accumulated 7.37M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 203,399 shares. Kempen Management Nv has 0.21% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 84,657 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 15,769 shares. Glenmede Na owns 869,459 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communication holds 188 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Westwood Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerpoint Energy has $34 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 4.69% above currents $30.09 stock price. Centerpoint Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by SunTrust.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) stake by 6,727 shares to 80,993 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 55,896 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Charter Communications Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. for 14.49 million shares. Knoll Capital Management Lp owns 90,000 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbo & Co Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 279,938 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has invested 2.64% in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.05 million shares.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.99 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

