Putnam Investments Trimmed Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Position; Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy has $14 highest and $800 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 83.20% above currents $6.37 stock price. Realogy had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 10. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RLGY in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. See Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $14 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $13 Maintain

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Omnicom Group (OMC) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 12,541 shares as Omnicom Group (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 375,033 shares with $27.37M value, down from 387,574 last quarter. Omnicom Group now has $16.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 393,244 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 1.30 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $728.24 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J also bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $283.03M for 14.64 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 11.64% above currents $76.14 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.