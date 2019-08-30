Putnam Investments Trimmed Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $5.46 Million as Share Price Rose; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in Intel (INTC) as Share Value Declined

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 111,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.49M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 1.79 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 6,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 15,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 7.83 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video)

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.02 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,707 shares to 22,507 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hollencrest Mgmt reported 0.58% stake. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,578 shares. Randolph reported 491,838 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,979 shares. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct holds 42,620 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 0.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 50,591 shares. Wespac Advisors Lc has 1.68% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 208,642 are owned by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Com holds 0.33% or 14,954 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 104,908 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp holds 102,044 shares. Security National Tru Company accumulated 1.63% or 94,640 shares.

