Putnam Investments Trimmed By $22.20 Million Its Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake; John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) stake by 21.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 252,267 shares as Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)’s stock declined 5.77%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 909,552 shares with $80.80 million value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc now has $13.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 249,433 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE

Among 6 analysts covering John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. John Wood Group PLC has GBX 720 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 610’s average target is 56.37% above currents GBX 390.1 stock price. John Wood Group PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Friday, July 5 to “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 540 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 23. HSBC maintained the shares of WG in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 9. See John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 760.00 New Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 725.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 590.00 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.28% or GBX 1.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 390.1. About 3.54 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WG News: 19/03/2018 – Willbros: ‘Substantial Doubt’ Exists About Ability to Continue as a Going Concern; 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC – MAINLINE PIPELINE PROJECT LOSSES HAVE “ADVERSELY IMPACTED” CO’S PROFITABILITY, CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Assessing Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Sees 2017 Operating Loss $85 Million to $95 Million; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Is In Discussions With Parties on Bridge Financing Through Close of a Sale; 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Willbros: Alternatives Include Seeking Additional Financing or Refinancing Existing Debt; 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC WG.N SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $850 MLN; 19/03/2018 Willbros Announces Preliminary 2017 Operating Results; Assessing Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Announces Customer Contract Extension That Adds Significant Backlog in 1Q

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services to the gas and oil, and power generation industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.66 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Asset Life Cycle Solutions West, Asset Life Cycle Solutions East, and Specialist Technical Solutions. It has a 45.89 P/E ratio. It offers project and modification services, such as engineering, project management, repair orders, construction, commissioning, and fabrication services; activities and maintenance services; and industrial services, including access and containment, rope access, insulation, painting and protective coatings, positive pressure habitats, heat treatment, composite wrap, industrial cleaning, asbestos remediation, building construction and civil engineering, passive fire protection, and mechanical and piping support services, as well as electrical, control, and instrumentation services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Mgmt Pro invested in 0% or 29 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 179,209 shares. Century holds 0% or 44,343 shares. Sei Company owns 138,895 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.07% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Qvt Fincl LP owns 4,429 shares. Polar Llp holds 0.09% or 115,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 445,467 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Comgest Sas accumulated 54,200 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 410 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc has 38,045 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 2,493 shares. Intl Gp has 18,062 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has $150 highest and $81 lowest target. $120’s average target is 60.11% above currents $74.95 stock price. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 26.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 17,179 shares to 2.46M valued at $72.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG) stake by 29,784 shares and now owns 2.77M shares. Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) was raised too.