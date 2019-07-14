Putnam Investments Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF) Has Boosted by $903,040; Fishman Jay A LTD Stake in Hca Holdings (HCA) Increased by $65.19 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (HCA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.84M, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.20M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 11,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,741 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.20 million, up from 426,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 534,552 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. $36,979 worth of stock was sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 6 Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 200 shares. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. $5.24M worth of stock was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12.

