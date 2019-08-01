Putnam Investments Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) Raised by $870,960; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Valuation Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Lifted by $6.27 Million Its Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 4.27 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 9,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 885,142 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.25 million, up from 875,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 2.97M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 21,701 shares to 226,407 shares, valued at $45.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 421,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,783 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700 on Monday, May 6.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

