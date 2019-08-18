Putnam Investments Raised Its Position in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) by $1.49 Million; Semgroup (SEMG) Stake Boosted by Shapiro Capital Management Llc

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 143.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 165,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 280,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 114,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 372,567 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 347,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.93B, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 779,304 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 305,885 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $66.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 30,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemCAMS Midstream and Keyera to Build Canadian Liquids Pipeline System – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SemGroup Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SemCAMS’ Wapiti Gas Plant Completed on Budget, Ahead of Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Semgroup Corp (SEMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Same-store restaurant sales dip in April – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) CEO Dan Accordino on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) CEO Daniel Accordino on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of 13 BURGER KING® Restaurants in Maryland – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 22,507 shares to 497,125 shares, valued at $118.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 165,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.