Putnam Investments Raised Its Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Position; Twin Capital Management Holding in Eog Resources Com (EOG) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 23,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 29,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) by 201.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 156,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 233,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 77,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 228,238 shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.30 million shares to 888,665 shares, valued at $40.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 100,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,160 shares, and cut its stake in Altisource Portfolio Sol (NASDAQ:ASPS).

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heritage Increases Catastrophe Reinsurance Program at Reduced Cost – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Heritage Insurance eyes Maryland, Virginia for expansion – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida, lifting Generac, Home Depot, Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Receives KBRA Financial Strength and Investment Grade Issuer Ratings – PR Newswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $703.92 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.