Putnam Investments Position in Infosys LTD (INFY) Has Trimmed by $471,400; Luminus Management Position In Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Was Boosted

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 47,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 358,635 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 405,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 12.63M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 18610.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.39M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 1.45 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RPT – RIO TINTO – AGREES SALE OF HAIL CREEK AND VALERIA; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 11/03/2018 – Indonesian Steps Up for Rio Tinto Coal, Bids Ready; 18/04/2018 – COLUMN-China, the highly problematic saviour of the global aluminium market? Andy Home; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto to Invest Combined C$55M Cash Over Next 3 Years

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 42,782 shares to 87,767 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 108,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $587.18M for 20.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 715,292 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $70.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 71,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

