Putnam Investments Position in Discovery (DISCA) Has Increased by $14.51 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder Needham Investment Management Increased Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 369,381 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $665.4M, EST. $655.7M; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 79C

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 200.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 537,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 805,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, up from 268,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 3.52M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 7,120 shares to 167,645 shares, valued at $28.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,581 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will New York Times Company (NYT) Report Higher Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Hawaiian Holdings (HA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plateau Energy Metals Provides an Update on Concessions Under Administrative Procedure – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hawaiian Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,600 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

