Putnam Investments Lowered Its Position in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $2.34 Million; As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.04M shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 75,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 196,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 271,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 1.40 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $257.42 million for 21.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.5% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 38 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 84,858 shares. Profund Advisors Lc owns 91,864 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 255,898 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1,239 shares. Brinker Inc invested in 6,574 shares. 245,359 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Com. Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 102,265 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 628 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 16,190 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Inc accumulated 0.01% or 371 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 16,590 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2,761 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 530 shares.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $99.43 million for 7.13 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 18 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 97,582 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.46% or 320,200 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Lc owns 8,430 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 32,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 71,990 shares stake. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Clarivest Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Zeke Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 23,484 shares. Scout owns 432,886 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 24,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

