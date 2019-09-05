Putnam Investments Lifted Ecopetrol Sa (EC) Position By $1.55 Million; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Decreased Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Position

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) stake by 35.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 48,644 shares as Copa Holdings Sa (CPA)’s stock rose 24.02%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 88,780 shares with $7.16M value, down from 137,424 last quarter. Copa Holdings Sa now has $4.36B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.04. About 107,822 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 81.8 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Rev $715M; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 24/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22

Putnam Investments Llc increased Ecopetrol Sa (EC) stake by 21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 73,687 shares as Ecopetrol Sa (EC)’s stock declined 0.77%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 424,568 shares with $9.10 million value, up from 350,881 last quarter. Ecopetrol Sa now has $32.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 312,716 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER; 09/04/2018 – ECOPETROL S.A. LIQUIDATION OF ONE OF UNITS; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON CRUDE TRADING IN 2018 TO DIVERSIFY ITS EXPORT CUSTOMERS, AND LOOK ESPECIALLY TO ASIA -CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL HAS REDUCED FOREIGN CRUDE IMPORTS TO 30 PCT OF CARTAGENA REFINERY’S INPUT VS 55-60 PCT A YEAR AGO -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. Reports Liquidation of One of Its Subsidiariesin Spain

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 737 MAX’s Grounding Can’t Stop Copa Holdings’ Growth – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Copa Holdings Overvalued? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.86 million for 10.69 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Copa Holdings has $12700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is 13.35% above currents $103.04 stock price. Copa Holdings had 8 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Evercore has “Outperform” rating and $11500 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9. The stock of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Buckingham Research.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX) stake by 185,306 shares to 419,162 valued at $67.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) stake by 176,964 shares and now owns 1.54 million shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecopetrol Announces Timing of the Second Quarter of 2019 Earnings Report and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecopetrol Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecopetrol’s (EC) CEO Felipe BayÃ³n on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) stake by 90,129 shares to 211,948 valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hubspot Inc stake by 1.13M shares and now owns 4.12 million shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold EC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.88 million shares or 7.60% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 320 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 764,409 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 11,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet LP holds 534,725 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Sei Company holds 457,240 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 83,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 2.95 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) or 60,245 shares. Enterprise Fin Serv has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 321 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,869 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has 0.01% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).