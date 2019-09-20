Putnam Investments Increased Its Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stake by $1.54 Million as Shares Declined; Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 117.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 118,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 218,517 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 100,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 106,876 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 54,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 108,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 54,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 1.35 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 792 shares to 309,378 shares, valued at $171.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties by 11,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,746 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston Airport System breaks ground on spaceport project – Houston Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s (STRL) CEO Joe Cutillo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving India – airport official – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PG&E Corp (PCG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Construction slips 11% post Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,628 were reported by Invesco Limited. Penn Cap Mgmt Company Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 309,426 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 28,636 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.82M shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 19,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 49,142 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 29,036 shares. 178,255 are held by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,420 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 26,142 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 207,991 are owned by Essex Inv Commerce Lc. Vanguard Group stated it has 1.32M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 541,292 shares in its portfolio. 487,690 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,030 shares to 178,554 shares, valued at $20.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 877,894 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GMS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reconsidering Complete Fixed Income Exposure With ETFs – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.