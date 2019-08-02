Putnam Investments Increased Its First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Position by $821,600; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Lowered Its Stake

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 8,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 681,230 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.44 million, up from 673,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $94.69. About 172,487 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 80.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 18,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 4,402 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 22,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 2.33 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 15,551 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank owns 0.32% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 29,446 shares. At Bancshares has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc owns 0.77% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 28,403 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability reported 1.41% stake. Northern Tru Corp invested in 32.81M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo invested 1.84% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 103,314 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 11,340 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking has 355,845 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 11,900 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has invested 1.97% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meridian Counsel stated it has 5,069 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 28,703 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 19,148 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares to 82,369 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 21,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 90,129 shares to 211,948 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 307,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,347 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW).