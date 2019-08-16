Putnam Investments Holds Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP); Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stock Value Rose While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Upped Position by $54.14 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.11M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24 million, up from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 752,962 shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 09/03/2018 – BOMBARDIER BBDb.TO EXPECTS TO SERVICE MORE THAN A THIRD OF ITS BUSINESS JETS BY END OF 2018, UP FROM A QUARTER IN 2016-EXECUTIVE; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.73B; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 1ST E2 190 JET TO NORWAY’S WIDERØE; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 71,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.71 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 1.35M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low

