Putnam Investments Holds Stake in General Electric Co (GE); Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Its Crane Co (CR) Stake by $16.10 Million

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 437,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.82 million, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 193,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 611,218 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00M, up from 417,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 110,223 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,671 shares to 43,664 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,325 shares, and cut its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Mngmt Inc owns 165,752 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Choate Invest Advsrs has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 11,590 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,381 shares. Vermont-based Com Of Vermont has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Heritage Investors Mgmt has 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 356,331 shares. Cypress Management Lc accumulated 483,411 shares or 5.12% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 105,819 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 608,296 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh reported 3.31M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.00 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc invested in 1.02% or 1.03 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5.03 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York holds 24,691 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold, a North Carolina-based fund reported 128,166 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Culp hits one-year mark at GE: What’s happened, what’s ahead – Boston Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Trends in Wind Power That Investors Need to Know About – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “As Larry Culp tries to turn around GE, this is the next phase to watch – MarketWatch” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Boeing – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “$5B debt tender offer from GE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 51,839 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $27.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 214,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crane commences cash tender offer for CIRCOR – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crane Going Hostile In An Effort To Acquire Circor’s Under-Managed Assets – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.