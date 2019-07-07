Putnam Investments Holds Holding in Camden Property Trust (CPT); Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Declined While Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Its Stake

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 350.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 64,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 18,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 150,281 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 11,683 shares to 176,569 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 587,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,275 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Ny invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 114,990 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 28,500 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 18,800 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,114 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 15,516 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.07% or 14,105 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 30,369 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 12,403 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.06% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 13.18M shares. Westwood Grp Inc invested in 4,508 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 45,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 1.13 million shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Voloridge Invest Management Lc holds 9,383 shares.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.