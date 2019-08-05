Putnam Investments Holding in Prudential Financial (PRU) Raised by $365,001; Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) as Market Value Rose

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 4,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 302,773 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82M, up from 298,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 4.28 million shares traded or 129.85% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 509,007 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE)

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Prudential Is a Dividend Powerhouse – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 18,245 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 302,600 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 2,233 are held by Estabrook Cap. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 3.55 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. 1.77M were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. British Columbia Inv Management has 110,099 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Srb Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 7,604 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has 24,434 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Advantage reported 230 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Advisor Partners Lc invested 0.16% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Massachusetts-based Ballentine Partners Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability accumulated 284 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.14% stake.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co by 24,855 shares to 75,331 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,501 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42 million for 23.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $35.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp.