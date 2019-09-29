Putnam Investments Holding in Exelon (EXC) Lowered by $15.78 Million; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 335,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 5.79M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.78 million, down from 6.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 193,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 730,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.34M, up from 537,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 3.71 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

