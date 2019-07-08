Putnam Investments Holding in Capital One Financial (COF) Has Upped by $7.85 Million as Shares Rose; Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holder Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 3,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 10,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $90.55. About 63,614 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 96,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.56 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 731,955 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 252,267 shares to 909,552 shares, valued at $80.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17,824 shares to 42,192 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 144,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).