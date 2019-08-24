Putnam Investments Has Upped Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

Putnam Investments Llc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 87,244 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 2.19M shares with $167.04 million value, up from 2.11 million last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST

Among 3 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care has $45 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is 41.45% above currents $29.46 stock price. Edgewell Personal Care had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Monday, July 8 to “Buy”. See Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 1,329 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 74,420 shares. 6,866 are held by Captrust Advsrs. Axa holds 0.14% or 462,636 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,205 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj invested 0.53% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Commonwealth Pa owns 0.14% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,946 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 76,394 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 76,900 shares. First Business Finance owns 0.14% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 10,394 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Community Savings Bank Na holds 0% or 140 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -2.40% below currents $91.44 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $81 target. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ICE in report on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

