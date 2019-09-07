Putnam Investments Has Trimmed Stake in Proto Labs (PRLB) as Share Value Declined; Costco Whsl New (COST) Position Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke Llc

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 51,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, up from 44,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 15,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,859 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 36,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 194,909 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares to 28,101 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,104 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 5,395 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Regal Limited Liability Corp reported 6,773 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,535 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 6,351 were accumulated by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Lourd Cap Ltd Llc has 2.53% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 0.46% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Auxier Asset owns 9,728 shares. Nadler Finance Grp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,336 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fil Ltd invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Northstar Gru Incorporated has 2.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 71,547 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Etrade Capital Limited Liability reported 2,790 shares stake. Advsrs Asset reported 348 shares. Ameriprise owns 340,623 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corp owns 674 shares. Whitnell & has invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 4,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Grp accumulated 0.02% or 228,379 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Metropolitan Life Ny has 15,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Arrowstreet LP reported 7,800 shares. 71,670 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com. Profund Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $16.63 million for 37.74 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 37,472 shares to 5.04 million shares, valued at $79.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 102,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).