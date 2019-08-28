Putnam Investments Has Trimmed Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding; Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 37.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 3.75 million shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 6.19 million shares with $103.52M value, down from 9.94M last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $9.56B valuation. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 3.32M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Among 3 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $75 highest and $12.7500 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 43.01% above currents $33.74 stock price. Herbalife had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by PI Financial on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Pivotal Research. See Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: PI Financial Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8.7500 New Target: $12.7500 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,864 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 3.48 million are owned by Millennium Mngmt. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Co has 26,770 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Shelton Management has 0.12% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 521 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 610,546 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,792 shares. Mitchell Group Inc reported 262,930 shares. Highland Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 280,535 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 0.63% or 559,889 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 259,300 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.47M shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Resources Fund has 1.54% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 543,800 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 116,771 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 61.23% above currents $11.89 stock price. Marathon Oil had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Thursday, June 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Looking for an Oil & Gas Hotspot?-RDSA.17-XOM-EOG-COP-MRO – Stockhouse” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 62,618 shares to 337,614 valued at $73.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) stake by 5,407 shares and now owns 398,071 shares. First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) was raised too.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It offers science products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It has a 16.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 1,774 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 7,348 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Jennison Assoc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Route One Invest Co L P reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company owns 22,552 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,734 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 1,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside National Bank has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 840 shares. 36,050 are held by Bluecrest Cap Ltd. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 443,156 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION