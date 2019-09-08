Putnam Investments Has Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $29.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Fresenius Me (FMS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Raised Position

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 165,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 187,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.09M, down from 353,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Fresenius Me (FMS) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 58,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.58% . The hedge fund held 159,642 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 100,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Fresenius Me for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 118,513 shares traded. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 23/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA: AKORN, INC. SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT AFTER ITS TERMINATION BY FRESENIUS; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS AMONG OTHERS, FRESENIUS’ INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION FOUND MATERIAL BREACHES OF FDA; 23/04/2018 – AKORN: FRESENIUS ATTEMPT TO END TRANSACTION WITHOUT MERIT; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS EXPANSION IN NORTH AMERICA WILL TAKE LONGER WITHOUT AKORN; 22/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA adjusts its 2018 revenue growth target and confirms its net income growth target; 21/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS FREG.DE CEO SAYS COSTS RELATED TO AKORN TRANSACTION TOTAL 60 MLN EUROS SO FAR; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS BELIEVES AKORN SUIT WITHOUT FOUNDATION; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care Sells Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,420 shares. 808,179 were reported by Mar Vista Investment Prns Ltd. 2,379 were reported by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 126,978 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 245,834 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.01% or 52,929 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,096 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 121,770 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 17,308 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aldebaran Inc reported 1.31% stake. Btim holds 28,130 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.39M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 14,809 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 68,617 shares to 132,664 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

