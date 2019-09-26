Putnam Investments Has Raised Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position; Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake By $39.25 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 62.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 61,229 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 36,368 shares with $23.32M value, down from 97,597 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $55.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 1.41M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION

Putnam Investments Llc increased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 29.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 3,831 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 6.01%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 16,729 shares with $2.13 million value, up from 12,898 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $5.30B valuation. The stock decreased 8.84% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.83. About 753,309 shares traded or 29.94% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 20/04/2018 – Cynata Therapeutics Completes Patent Application to Cover Cymerus™ Stem Cell Technology in the Treatment of Side Effects Related to CAR-T Therapy; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 12,913 shares to 1.69M valued at $67.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Okta Inc stake by 830,591 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was reduced too.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "EXPLAINER-Israel's Netanyahu clutches political lifeline – Nasdaq" on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did You Miss Blue Bird's (NASDAQ:BLBD) 30% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Blue Hat CEO to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell – Nasdaq" on August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 167,990 shares in its portfolio. Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 40,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Eagle Asset Management holds 285,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 357,877 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 4,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 11,729 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 181,913 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.02% or 3.81M shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 4,812 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.03% or 1.42M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Intl Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 892 shares. 3,153 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% or 741,363 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 7.21% above currents $197.93 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 16. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 476,057 shares to 486,000 valued at $23.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 3,264 shares and now owns 13,244 shares. Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) was raised too.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.30 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.