Putnam Investments Has Lifted Holding in Packaging Of America (PKG); As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shapiro Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, down from 5,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 764,034 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 17,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 156,727 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58M, up from 139,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.08M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc by 2.13M shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 15,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,859 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM).

