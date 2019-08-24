Putnam Investments Has Increased Stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) as Share Price Rose; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $309,720

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 476,844 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04M, up from 377,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 3.67M shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – WILL EXTEND SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN SAN FRANCISCO AND AUCKLAND TO YEAR-ROUND BEGINNING APRIL 2019; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS RESOLVED NETWORK CONNECTIVITY ISSUE IN DATA CENTER; 30/05/2018 – NEARLY HALF UNITED REVENUES ARE BOOKED DIRECTLY: KIRBY; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BEGINS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines and Special Olympics Announce Global Relationship; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS TEAMS URGENTLY WORKING TO GET SYSTEMS BACK ONLINE; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Massachusetts-based Par Capital has invested 23.12% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc holds 0.46% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 36,004 shares. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 13,519 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Lp has 0.08% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,878 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 9,796 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 140,300 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 43,124 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsr. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 21,449 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Llc has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 590 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.04% or 277,303 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 43,589 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 99,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 86,612 shares to 126,469 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 248,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,125 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Capital reported 2,805 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas stated it has 24,470 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp accumulated 547 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.47% or 1,074 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company reported 8.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 199,915 shares. 120 are held by Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1,292 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate National Bank has invested 1.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,020 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mycio Wealth Lc reported 2,850 shares stake. Personal Cap reported 36,120 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).