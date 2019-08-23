Putnam Investments Has Increased Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 246 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 8,494 shares with $15.13M value, up from 8,248 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $871.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $43.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.93. About 2.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses

Putnam Investments Llc increased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 1.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 9,168 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 885,142 shares with $84.25 million value, up from 875,974 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $41.31B valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 1.60 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.79% above currents $1761.93 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $113.75’s average target is 56.36% above currents $72.75 stock price. EOG Resources had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.