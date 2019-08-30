Putnam Investments Has Increased Its Coca (KO) Holding; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lifted Tesla (TSLA) Position by $436,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 138,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.95M, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $224.74. About 7.54M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Call on DMV to Investigate Tesla “Autopilot” marketing; Charge Statements Violate; 18/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Breaking: Cal-OSHA has opened an investigation at Tesla; 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric car market grow bigger and stronger, says start-up WM Motors; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Wall St ends choppy day lower; 16/04/2018 – TSLA: “An investigation by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting found that Tesla has failed to report some of its serious injuries on legally mandated reports, making the company’s injury numbers look better than they actually are; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR $3.35, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.41; 19/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Peugeot boss faces toughest adversary yet in IG Metall; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 08/03/2018 – Former Tesla Exec: Battery Shortage Looms — CERAWeek Market Talk; 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation owns 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.84M shares. Azimuth Management Llc owns 140,289 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 13,436 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Com stated it has 11,705 shares. Ftb reported 31,008 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.42% or 292,360 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 13,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Motco invested in 0.46% or 97,938 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs owns 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,400 shares. Ally Financial Inc reported 0.58% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.19% or 6.24 million shares. Hills Comml Bank And Tru holds 12,187 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 11,257 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability has 31,479 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 9,743 shares to 71,711 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Chimera Investment Corp.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,113 shares to 14,132 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 26,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,180 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 2,143 shares. Highbridge Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 28,825 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 958 shares. Discovery Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct accumulated 4.17% or 143,000 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 980 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 40,036 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 40 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,271 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc holds 0.08% or 2,570 shares. Ent Svcs has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 4,549 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Cidel Asset has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tortoise Advsr Llc holds 31 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.