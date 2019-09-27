Putnam Investments Has Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake By $10.23 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Among 5 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $7800 lowest target. $92.40’s average target is 13.65% above currents $81.3 stock price. SL Green Realty had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLG in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $7800 target. See SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) latest ratings:

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 4.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 55,896 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 1.15 million shares with $210.18 million value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $42.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $166.1. About 843,323 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It has a 29.51 P/E ratio. It also provides tenant services to its clients.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Long Pond Capital Lp owns 2.74% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 1.14M shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 361,537 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.05M for 48.28 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Johnson Controls International Plc stake by 606,217 shares to 6.60 million valued at $272.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 89,910 shares and now owns 7.85 million shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 38.23% above currents $166.1 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating.

