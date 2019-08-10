Putnam Investments Has Decreased Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position; Millennium Management Has Cut Its Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Position

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) stake by 80.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 389,130 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 92,568 shares with $6.71 million value, down from 481,698 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions now has $34.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 51.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.75 million shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 1.67M shares with $34.19M value, down from 3.42 million last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.88M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Millennium Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 207,429 shares to 232,329 valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by William Blair on Thursday, February 14. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Putnam Investments Llc increased First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) stake by 143,900 shares to 271,095 valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Friday, May 3. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Sunday, March 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $6400 target.

