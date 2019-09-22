Putnam Investments Has Decreased Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holding by $619,400; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Upped Its Position

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 110,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 126,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 479,818 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,952 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.61M for 42.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 6,422 shares to 450,591 shares, valued at $24.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 65,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 22,773 shares. Bokf Na holds 25,791 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 1.32M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested in 11,072 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 22,590 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 11,269 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 35,360 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company invested in 1,444 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,720 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.72% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 374 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 400 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 538,133 shares. 9,572 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).