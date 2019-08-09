Putnam Investments Has Cut Its Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Market Valuation Declined; Schaller Investment Group Boosted Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $4.51 Million as Stock Value Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 1.79 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 4,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 134,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.09M, down from 139,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 623,538 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $155,794 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $25,013 was made by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Thursday, February 14.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (NYSE:FBHS) by 134,761 shares to 166,178 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 50,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $133.54 million for 15.16 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 11,207 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 15 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Lau Assoc Ltd Llc owns 0.15% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,900 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa owns 54,602 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 498,610 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 8,816 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,582 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 15,715 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 9,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.13% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 114 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 132 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 41,934 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability stated it has 697,323 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 45,172 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns Inc reported 2,728 shares. Maple Cap Management Incorporated, a Vermont-based fund reported 103,620 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 17,356 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.02% or 9,626 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paragon Ltd Company reported 33 shares stake. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 117,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 19.34 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 31,744 shares. Cohen Steers reported 67,604 shares stake.