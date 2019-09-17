Putnam Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $4.46 Million; Park National Position in Danaher (DHR) Trimmed by $763,108

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 39,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $383,000, down from 42,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.51. About 695,053 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 5,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 144,107 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60 million, down from 149,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.8. About 899,946 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 2,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Central Financial Bank And Trust Communications reported 5,130 shares stake. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 300 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 497,211 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 527,514 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 1.59% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Covington Capital holds 54,293 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 135,988 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 93 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 99,359 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh accumulated 39,885 shares. Ledyard Bancorp owns 7,192 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 5.34 million shares to 5.77M shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 23.67 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore by 6,696 shares to 75,988 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 25,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.83 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 1.35% or 20,772 shares. Page Arthur B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,578 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I reported 2.22% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 5.75 million shares. Moreover, Convergence Prtn Ltd Company has 0.45% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 13,139 shares. Condor Capital accumulated 18,115 shares. Hightower Llc has 0.16% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 183,463 shares. Ckw Fincl Group Inc reported 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 63,515 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi accumulated 0.47% or 9,905 shares. Sarl holds 1.37% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 68,600 shares. Qci Asset Management New York invested in 0% or 75 shares. The New York-based Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.