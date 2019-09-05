Putnam Investments Has Cut Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake By $17.56 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -21.05% below currents $23.14 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 30. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by M Partners. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4. Needham maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Thursday, March 14. Needham has “Buy” rating and $16 target. See Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $23.8500 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $11.5000 New Target: $15.5000 Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 72.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 72,557 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 28,055 shares with $6.79 million value, down from 100,612 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $131.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $298.38. About 907,666 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 1.18M shares to 1.19 million valued at $95.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 57,191 shares and now owns 66,331 shares. Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -12.46% below currents $298.38 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura initiated Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,085 are held by Utd Asset Strategies. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,314 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 77,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Dallas Securities Inc holds 2,030 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 5,235 were reported by Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 341 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% or 154 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,107 shares. King Wealth reported 1,077 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited reported 322,812 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 38,483 shares. Btc Capital Inc stated it has 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 180 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.48 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TGT vs. COST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 2.12M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 476,228 shares. Bronson Point Management Ltd invested in 0.51% or 50,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Da Davidson And owns 48,565 shares. Karp Cap Management Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 93,270 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Architects owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 440 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Financial Services Corporation owns 255 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Mackenzie holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 76,087 shares.