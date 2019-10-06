Putnam Investments Has Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stake by $5.43 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Lowered by $514,568 Its Position

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 5,711 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 6,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 63,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 461,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.72M, up from 398,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.23 million for 56.06 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa owns 1,943 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has 11,400 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 315 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 1,335 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0.04% or 197,973 shares. Private Tru Communications Na owns 503 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 330 shares. Scott & Selber reported 4,270 shares. Cadinha & Lc owns 23,354 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Spectrum Management Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chilton Inv Communications Limited Company invested in 1,845 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 7,529 shares stake. National Bank Of The West reported 2,004 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ithaka Grp Limited Liability Corp has 38,770 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,581 shares to 141,045 shares, valued at $27.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 30,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4.15M shares. 7,159 are owned by Tdam Usa. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,729 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.21% or 72,607 shares. Beacon Fincl stated it has 3,400 shares. Monroe Bank Mi holds 4,673 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 1.10M shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 25 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il owns 11,265 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 15,376 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 276 shares. First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 12,224 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:HIG) by 28,416 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $152.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 488,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30M shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).