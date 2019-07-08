Putnam Investments Cut Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $6.33 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kynikos Associates LP Upped Holding

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.94. About 20.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 85,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.48 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 3.06 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 14,777 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Bank has 37,315 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt invested in 3.02% or 18,912 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 116,835 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,123 shares. 20,046 are owned by Hilton Management Ltd Co. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca reported 2.61% stake. Spinnaker reported 62,517 shares. American stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 300 shares. Jlb And Associates invested in 3.13% or 78,016 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Llc holds 11.76% or 216,128 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Lc holds 37,134 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Fagan Associates owns 72,950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Financial Group Limited Com holds 3,046 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 9,856 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 295,414 shares. Monetta Fincl Svcs has 18,500 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp accumulated 1.18M shares or 0.14% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 11,326 shares. Td Asset has 1.47 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 46,752 shares or 0.2% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 5,716 shares. Cwh Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 10,814 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.95% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie invested 0.51% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Lc invested in 892 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Copeland Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 48,583 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 293,521 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $450.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).