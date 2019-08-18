Putnam Investments Cut By $1.16 Million Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Shorts Lowered By 0.27%

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 0.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 8,237 shares as Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 843,581 shares with $119.03 million value, down from 851,818 last quarter. Intl Business Machines Corp now has $118.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018

Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. AVB’s SI was 2.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 2.01 million shares previously. With 549,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)’s short sellers to cover AVB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.84. About 497,490 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Adr stake by 8,855 shares to 167,911 valued at $19.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 11,288 shares and now owns 437,741 shares. Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) was raised too.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.75 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 31.16 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.