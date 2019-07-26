Putnam Investments Boosted Stake in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) by $597,951; Cumberland Partners LTD Continues to Hold Position in Deere & Co (DE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.91. About 1.15M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 20,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,091 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Cia Cervecerias Uni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 240,990 shares traded or 38.88% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 2.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,700 shares to 217,675 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,181 shares, and cut its stake in Precision Drilling Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 14,355 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 4,034 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,436 shares. Westwood Hldg Gp reported 13,372 shares stake. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or holds 2.63% or 51,171 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,302 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 7,015 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Panagora Asset accumulated 0.01% or 8,235 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Co holds 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 7,944 shares. First Bancorp And Trust Of Newtown owns 1,980 shares. Windward Co Ca holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 13,715 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold CCU shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.88 million shares or 6.62% more from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) or 430,270 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 92,404 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company invested in 7,254 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 47,081 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 44,901 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 694,594 shares. Fmr reported 0% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Macquarie reported 0.04% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,699 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has invested 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 30,337 shares stake. 5,694 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 307,420 shares to 601,347 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 11,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,647 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).