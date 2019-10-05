Putnam Investments Boosted Its Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stake; salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Had 13 Bulls

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 26.69% above currents $148.03 stock price. Salesforce.com had 18 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. See salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

Putnam Investments Llc increased Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) stake by 50.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 6,573 shares as Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)’s stock declined 26.77%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 19,703 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 13,130 last quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.32% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 564,208 shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,814 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 1,799 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.32% or 3,619 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.49 million shares. Raymond James Finance Ser Inc stated it has 482,139 shares. Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 282,535 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. New England Rech & Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 4,420 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The New York-based Bamco has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Vanguard Gp accumulated 58.77 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bridges reported 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd invested in 735,668 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Fagan Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $127.37 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 122.95 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 24.97 million shares or 33.57% less from 37.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Franklin accumulated 0.03% or 670,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 38,123 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 3,592 shares. 2,982 are owned by Raymond James Fin Advsr Inc. Sei Invests Co reported 6,505 shares. Daiwa Secs has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 205 shares. Moreover, Tekla Capital Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 53,857 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.29 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Us National Bank De owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stake by 307,000 shares to 1.16M valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 15,700 shares and now owns 48,027 shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was reduced too.