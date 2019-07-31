Putnam Investments Boosted Its Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as Share Value Declined; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 223.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 286,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,683 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.82M, up from 128,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.99 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,295 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 19,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.38% or $12.23 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 1.40M shares traded or 299.30% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand: Interesting Pharma Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Enters Oversold Territory (LGND) – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Ligand Pharma (LGND) announces Sage Therapeutics has launched ZULRESSO – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 5,147 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 74,525 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Raymond James & Associate owns 11,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 130 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 53 shares. 24,041 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has 0.05% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 3,995 shares. Coe Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.86% or 5,889 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc invested in 9,251 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Cambridge Rech Advsr invested in 0% or 1,692 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11,640 shares to 153,230 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,450 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. Aryeh Jason had bought 202 shares worth $22,727 on Wednesday, March 13.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 80,499 shares to 131,189 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 229,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,810 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 7,066 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.55% or 49,804 shares. Private Cap Advisors invested 2.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Markston Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Mai Capital has 0.36% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Icon Advisers invested in 283,058 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1,647 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.89% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,400 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc reported 0% stake. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,403 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11,539 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.