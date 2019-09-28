Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $748,748 as Share Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed by $337,573 Its Holding

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 42,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 36,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.09M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,754 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 103,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 271,982 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Llc reported 351 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Canandaigua National Bank And Trust has invested 0.39% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 10,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 179,986 were reported by National Pension Service. Wade G W And has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 317,345 are held by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability. Alps Advsr reported 3,497 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0% or 2,129 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Limited stated it has 0.31% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 2.36M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Optimum Advsr invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 223,800 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 27,294 shares to 93,399 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,843 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.33% or 43,669 shares. 1,601 are held by Northrock Prtn Limited Liability. Hemenway Tru Com Lc invested 2.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartford Mngmt has invested 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson invested in 3,499 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.00 million shares. Summit Asset holds 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 23,882 shares. American Rech & Management Co stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guinness Asset Management holds 3.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 219,450 shares. Reliant Mngmt Llc accumulated 6,586 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.36% or 28,199 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 12,048 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,808 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 69,600 are owned by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough Co has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,411 shares.

