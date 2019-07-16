Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $531,090; As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Upped Its Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 2,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,373 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 50,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.12. About 3.26M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 1.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.54M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 billion, up from 17.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 630,041 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 03/04/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 58 FROM EUR 57; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 22/03/2018 – SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT SEVI.PA : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 16/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 165 FROM EUR 163; 06/04/2018 – PETROFAC LTD PFC.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 500P; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA HAS COMPETITIVENESS CHALLENGE; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CITY NATIONAL IS GAINING FROM ADDING CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – XL GROUP LTD XL.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX INC DBX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Blue Chip Stocks Set to Outperform Now That Interest Rates Are Lower – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks You’ll Never Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Millennials: How Much Passive Income Do You Need to Generate From Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada fiscal Q1 challenged by markets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 79,484 shares to 80,430 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 70,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,595 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,182 shares. Parthenon Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 4.71 million shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited, Australia-based fund reported 202,939 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant LP has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has 0.61% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,228 shares. 4,328 were accumulated by Rockland Tru. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,105 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,847 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 0.02% or 843 shares. Ci Invs has 2,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,975 shares. M&R Management holds 0.26% or 6,312 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 0.53% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,558 shares. Founders Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.04% or 14,979 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.