Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.00 Million; Market Value Declined; Matthew 25 Management Decreased Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.35 Million as Stock Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 562 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93M, up from 13,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 2.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $276.64. About 1.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,220 shares to 24,922 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,340 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,971 were reported by Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,296 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,908 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3,635 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,928 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Old West Investment Mgmt Lc owns 250 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt invested in 12.97% or 800 shares. Round Table Ser Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 719 shares. Dodge Cox owns 580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland &, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,898 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 2.86% or 263,390 shares. Beach Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,240 shares. First Foundation has invested 1.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colonial Tru Advsr holds 6,828 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management has 2.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 33,213 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Company has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.72% or 258,720 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt has 157,380 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 1.96% or 8,342 shares. Counsel Ltd Ny holds 5,923 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 11,219 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Llc accumulated 6,120 shares or 0.41% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.65 million shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 35,606 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.8% or 1.08 million shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp by 7,883 shares to 57,559 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc..

