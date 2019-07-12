Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holding by $455,328 as Shares Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Stock Value Rose While New South Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,183 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 8,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.5. About 1.37 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 876,356 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4,810 shares to 176,920 shares, valued at $181.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars.Com Inc by 38,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford And Associates Incorporated invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 14,500 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.66% or 137,549 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.31% or 256,870 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 0.05% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 0.15% or 43,915 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 30,539 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Td Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Johnson stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stonebridge Capital Inc reported 4,370 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lafayette Invests accumulated 38,632 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Private Na invested in 0.1% or 2,569 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $762.59 million for 17.61 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V. F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 4,170 shares to 126,951 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

