Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Stake by $648,210 as Stock Value Rose; Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Holding

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 19,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 477,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 450,453 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.73. About 1.88 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million. Telesmanic Robert also sold $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.87 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 177,725 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Associates Oh holds 1.16% or 262,084 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 50,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barrett Asset Lc accumulated 394,090 shares. Capital Invest Of America invested in 170,263 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,700 shares. Da Davidson invested in 63,204 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 2,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru stated it has 298 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Corp New York has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 33,622 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $530.92 million for 17.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,670 shares to 170,995 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.44 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.